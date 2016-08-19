Peter Burling and Blair Tuke included in NZ sailing team, unsure about 2020 Olympics

The New Zealand sailing team will expand from 11 to 13 for their 2018 campaign, including August's combined world championships, but the status of Peter Burling and Blair Tuke remains unclear.

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke celebrate their gold medal win on shore after the men's 49er medal race. Source: 1 NEWS

The 2016 Olympic 49er gold medallists and America's Cup winners have been named, but are yet to decide whether they'll attempt to defend their Olympic title at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

They are currently competing in the Volvo Ocean Race.

Elsewhere, there are three new faces in the New Zealand team, with Laser sailor Tom Saunders and Nacra 17 duo Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson stepping in.

Of last year's team, only former Olympic medallist Jo Aleh is absent.

Yachting New Zealand director Ian Stewart said 2018 was all about results, including success at the world championships in Denmark.

He said that was the year's pinnacle event as Tokyo draws nearer.

"It's a fresh-looking and re-energised squad and one that is evolving in the way we would hope - we've done plenty of planning and preparation and now it's time for our sailors to translate that into good results," Stewart said.

Blair Tuke and Peter Burling preparing for the Rio Games Source: Photosport

Elsewhere, Gemma Jones and Jason Saunders will continue to lead the Nacra 17 charge, while Paul Snow-Hansen and Dan Willcox are in the men's 470.

Both Saunders and Sam Meech are standouts in the Laser event.

Stewart said he wanted depth across all disciplines.

"We've seen in the past the value for our top sailors in having quality training partners, which also lifts the ability of those around them to the point they are pushing for Olympic inclusion," Stewart said.

All members of the Kiwi team - barring Burling and Tuke - will take part in this weekend's Oceanbridge New Zealand sailing regatta in Auckland.