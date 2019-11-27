TODAY |

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke add SailGP series to busy 2021 schedule

Source:  1 NEWS

Peter Burling and Blair Tuke will have their work cut out in 2021 after confirming they'll compete for New Zealand in next year's SailGP series.

Source: 1 NEWS

The America's Cup and Olympic champions will take part in the high speed catamaran series in San Francisco next April.

It adds to an already hectic year for the duo, who will also look to help defend the America's Cup for Team New Zealand and retain their Olympic 49er title in Tokyo.

Not only that, the pair will also operate as co-CEOs of the SailGP team.

The event is financed by Oracle boss Larry Ellison and overseen by Sir Russell Coutts.

This year's SailGP series were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will restart in the United States before transitioning to Europe for four events.

