'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill has refused to let the disappointment of losing the America's Cup get in the way of delivering a classy message of congratulations to Team New Zealand.

The Aussie some Kiwis love to hate didn’t let his disappointment prevent him congratulating Team NZ on their America’s Cup win. Source: 1 NEWS

Moments after TNZ retained the cup on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour, Spithill was on the race communication system, thanking regatta organisers and paying tribute to the victors.

"Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate, to you and the whole team." 

Burling and his crew were victorious over Luna Rossa to retain the Auld Mug. Source: 1 Sport

Spithill has frequently been the thorn in Team New Zealand's side, but New Zealanders have grown to like the competitive Australian. 

Later, Peter Burling of Team NZ thanked Spithill and Francesco Bruni for their fierce efforts on the water. 

It's time for the Kiwi sailors to celebrate their big win. Source: 1 Sport

