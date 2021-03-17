'Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate' - Beaten Jimmy Spithill shows his class, moments after losing Auld Mug to Team NZ

Luna Rossa helmsman Jimmy Spithill has refused to let the disappointment of losing the America's Cup get in the way of delivering a classy message of congratulations to Team New Zealand.

Moments after TNZ retained the cup on Auckland's Waitematā Harbour, Spithill was on the race communication system, thanking regatta organisers and paying tribute to the victors.

"Pete, if you can hear me, congrats mate, to you and the whole team."

Spithill has frequently been the thorn in Team New Zealand's side, but New Zealanders have grown to like the competitive Australian.

Later, Peter Burling of Team NZ thanked Spithill and Francesco Bruni for their fierce efforts on the water.