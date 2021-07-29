TODAY |

Petch comes up just short of making women's BMX final

Kiwi BMX rider Rebecca Petch has bowed out of the women's BMX in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

From left to right: Priscilla Andreia Stevaux Carnaval of Brazil, Payton Ridenour of the United States, Domenica Azuero of Ecuador, and Rebecca Petch of New Zealand take the first bend at the Tokyo Olympics. Source: Associated Press

Petch was in the hunt to make the final with the top four from each semi-final of seven advancing.

The Kiwi had done enough to sit tied for fourth heading into her final run after finishing sixth and fourth in the previous two races.

Unfortunately, a sixth-place finish in the final race saw her finish sixth overall, two points outside the top four.

It comes after Petch showed plenty of grit and spirit to overcome a hard fall in her first heat yesterday to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Kiwi rider managed to finish the race fifth despite the tumble. Source: TVNZ

Petch was sitting third halfway through the race when her attempt to round a bend on the Tokyo course went wrong, with the 23-year-old being flung forward over her handlebars.

The Kiwi rider was slow to get up from the incident but showed her fighting spirit and finished the race with a time of 2:01.322.

"I felt quite good, but coming into the second corner I was too eager and got on the pedals too early and hit the concrete and went over the bars," Petch said in hindsight.

“It was not a great start. With a good support crew around me they got me back on my feet and kept my hopes high. I didn’t come to the Olympics just to do one race. I just went all-out and forgot that my shoulder was sore, concentrated on my gate and the things I could control, and it worked for me.”

