Perpetual Loyal off to fast Sydney-Hobart start

AAP

Perpetual LOYAL has again won the battle to be first through Sydney Heads but there was plenty of early drama for fellow supermaxis Wild Oats XI and CQS as the Sydney to Hobart race got underway.

Tony Mutter will be on one of the pre-race favourites, Auckland-built Loyal.

Eight-time line honours winner Wild Oats XI missed the start and skipper Mark Richards had to manoeuvre his way past some smaller yachts to stay in early touch with the other big boats.

CQS, Ludde Ingvall's radical 100--foot boat, had her share of problems after appearing to suffer a keel issue in northerly winds of about 20 knots.

Inside the first three minutes the boat tilted over dramatically and lost considerable ground.

Perpetual LOYAL, skippered by Anthony Bell, repeated it's early success when also first through the heads in last year's race.

Following Perpetual LOYAL through the heads was the 80-foot Beau Geste, then Scallywag and Wild Oats XI.

Perpetual LOYAL and fellow supermaxi Scallywag both had sail issues approaching the first mark.

Wild Oats XI had moved into third by the first mark.

