People heard pleading in 911 call as they desperately try and save US skier Bode Miller's daughter from drowning

People are heard shouting and pleading for help in a 911 call as they desperately try to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool in Southern California.

Bode Miller posted this picture of himself and his daughter on Instagram.

Emeline Miller died at hospital Sunday, a day after being pulled from the pool in the upscale enclave of Coto de Caza.

"Yes, hurry. HURRY," a woman shouts at the beginning of the 911 call released overnight.

Asked by a male dispatcher what the emergency is, she tells him a 19-month-old girl fell into a backyard pool, is not breathing and has no pulse.

"We don't know," the woman, who sounds near tears, replies when asked how long the girl was in the water.

"Are you doing CPR or do you need me to coach you through it?," he asks.

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018, that Miller's 19-month-old daughter Emeline Miller died Sunday after paramedics pulled her from a swimming pool in Coto de Caza, Calif., Saturday. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

Bode Miller.

"Coach me through it, please," she replies.

Neither her voice nor others heard on the call are identified.

"I have a small pulse. I have a small pulse," a man says urgently at one point.

"I need an oxygen machine here. Like now," he adds.

"Ok. They're coming as fast as they can," the dispatcher replies as he continues to give instructions.

"Come on, Emmy. Come on baby girl," the woman pleads.

As the minutes tick off, the man swears as he asks where the ambulance is.

"They're on their way. They've been on their way for several minutes. Ok? They're just about there, they' right there on the street," he says shortly before emergency sirens are heard.

Paramedics continued to try to revive the girl as they rushed her to the hospital, said Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority, which released the 911 call.

There have been 13 drownings in Orange County so far this year, according to statistics released by the agency. Three involved children under five while other victims were 15 or older.

The fire authority reposted its rules for staying safe in the water on its Facebook page. Among them are always having adult supervision at pools where children are present, keeping pools behind a barricade that includes a locked gate and knowing CPR.

Miller, who lives in Coto de Caza, is the most decorated male U.S. skier with 33 World Cup wins, two overall titles, four world championships and six Olympic medals, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games in the super-combined. At the 2014 Sochi games, he was the oldest alpine skier - at age 36 - to win a medal.

Since retiring from skiing he's worked as an NBC sports analyst. His wife, Morgan, is a professional volleyball player.

Overnight Miller posted a recent photograph of himself holding his blonde-haired daughter, along with the message, "Thank you for all the love and support."

In a previous post he said, "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this," adding that Emeline's love and spirt would never be forgotten.

