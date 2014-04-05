PEDs assosciated Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens edge closer to MLB Hall of Fame

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced three new members today, but a spike in voting for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens created just as much buzz.

New York Mets. Source: Associated Press

Ivan Rodriguez, a strong hitter and rifle-armed catcher, will be joined in the Class of 2017 by Houston Astros great Jeff Bagwell and former Montreal Expos All-Star Tim Raines with their induction on July 30.

However it was Bonds and Clemens, whose MLB career achievements would ordinarily have earned them landslide entry into the Hall of Fame, who were the talk of the town.

Both have yet to reach the necessary 75 percent threshold for election with both linked to performance-enhancing drugs.

But times are changing as Bonds and Clemens enjoyed dramatic gains in voting by members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America that could augur their eventual elections, perhaps as soon as next year.

Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, registered 54.1 percent of the 442 votes cast, a jump of nearly nine points, while Bonds, a seven-time MVP and baseball's home-run king, came in at 53.8 percent compared to 44.3 percent last year.

Jeff Bagwell, the top vote-getter in the Class of 2017, said he was "a fan" of Clemens and Bonds and cheered them on.

"Barry Bonds was the best player I ever played against in my life," Bagwell said.

"They were just awesome," he said about Bonds and Clemens. "Their demeanor, the way they went about their business was just amazing. I respect them. I'm a fan."

Neither Bonds nor Clemens is known to have failed a drug test, but both have been linked to PEDs and faced federal charges that they lied about it under oath.