Paulo Costa delivers vile insult to Isreael Adesanya as he demands UFC rematch

Brazilian middleweight Paulo Costa is demanding a rematch with Kiwi champion Israel Adesanya days after his second-round TKO defeat at UFC 253.

Adesanya clinically took down Costa in just over nine minutes to hand him the first loss of his professional MMA career after almost two years of back-and-forth trash talk between the pair.

However, Adesanya threw some extra salt in the wound oh his rival moments after the fight was ended by the referee when he simulated humping Costa - a gesture the Brazilian didn't know about until he watched replays afterwards.

He took to his Instagram to share his disgust at the gesture and demanded a rematch against the "human trash".

"I come here to talk about the action that the human trash did after the fight," Costa said.

"I didn’t see when I was there in the cage, but I saw now.

"I disapprove, 100 percent. To me, this is mortal now. Nobody will stop me - I want my rematch and you know I’m [going to] wait for you."

Costa then went on to reveal a pre-fight injury may have contributed to his underwhelming performance.

"Something happened before the fight. I’m not [making] excuses here to my people, my fans, but I will be 100 per cent to fight him and make him pay.



"That’s my words, save my words."

Costa tagged UFC president Dana White in his post as he demanded revenge for the "grave situation" but it was Adesanya himself that responded to the video, once again rubbing salt in the wound.

"I can stop you...again :)," Adesanya replied.



"Dislike."

