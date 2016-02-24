TODAY |

Paul Gallen still hopeful of SBW boxing match up: 'Give the people what they want'

AAP
Paul Gallen has labelled his upcoming fight with Barry Hall "embarrassing", claiming the former AFL champion only wanted two minute rounds for the bout in Melbourne.

The recently retired NRL star will take on Hall in the 10th professional fight of his career, but says the 42-year-old's refusal to do it over three minute rounds isn't fair.

"This fight has been spoken about for two or three years, so it's not like he just started training for it.

That's why I'm so disappointed in the fact that he's only fighting two minute rounds," Gallen said during the launch of his autobiography, 'Heart and Soul' on Monday.

"Everything is in his favour. He's six foot six, big long reach, can jab me, and he gets to work for two minutes and then gets a minute rest. It's not right."

The two former football stars will face off at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on November 15 in an event billed as "Code Wars".

It will be Hall's first professional fight, but Gallen says the two-minute rounds will work to his advantage.

"I've messaged, emailed, rang the promoters over and over," Gallen said.

"I'm there to win. I'm not trying to sit here and make excuses, I'm more annoyed that other people around boxing seem to not like me fighting or other people fighting for whatever reason.

"When they see us fighting two-minute rounds, I can understand it. It's embarrassing. I don't think it's right. I'm still going to win the fight. Whether I knock him out or do what I have do for six rounds, I'll win. I just think for an event this big it should be a real fight."

Gallen has confirmed he won't pursue a career in boxing after the Hall bout despite hanging up the boots with Cronulla in September.

However, he has long spoken of his desire to fight former NRL and rugby union champion Sonny Bill Williams, and would jump at the chance to get in the ring with him.

"The Sonny Bill one, that's the one we want. I do hospital visits, school visits, business visits, luncheons, two weeks in the UK, everywhere I went I was asked about it. Everywhere I go. I'm not the one you've got to ask, it's him," he said.

"It would just be a spectacle and a professional event. I would just love to give the people what they want to see."
 

The rugby league hardman says that he will trouble the All Blacks Sevens star if they meet in the ring. Source: 1 NEWS
