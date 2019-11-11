TODAY |

Paul Gallen leaves radio host with suspected broken rib as prank goes wrong

A radio prank involving former NRL star turned boxer Paul Gallen has left a Sydney radio host with a suspected broken rib.

Training to fight ex-AFL player Barry Hall this week, Nova breakfast show Fitzy and Wippa paid Gallen a visit in his Sydney training base.

Taken along for the ride was unsuspecting newsreader Matt de Groot, tasked with surviving 30 seconds in the ring with Gallen.

Gallen, 38, hit de Groot with a stinging shot to the body, leaving the newsreader on the canvas in serious pain.

In a statement, Nova announced that Gallen's shot left de Groot needing an X-ray.

"He's a little bit red around the ribs," host Michael Wipfli said on the show this morning.

"He was shaking yesterday. He was completely shaken."

Gallen fights Hall at Margaret Court Arena this Friday night.

Nova's Matt de Groot tried to survive 30 seconds in the ring with Gallen. He failed. Source: Facebook/Fitzy and Wippa
