Paul Gallen defeats Mark Hunt in epic six round heavyweight showdown

Paul Gallen has kept his unbeaten boxing record intact with a unanimous points decision over UFC legend Mark Hunt.

Anyone who thought the NRL great's heavyweight showdown with 46-year-old Hunt was a boxing gimmick should have been ringside on Wednesday night.

The pair traded fierce body blows for six epic rounds at Bankwest Stadium, with all three judges somewhat surprisingly awarding the fight to Gallen - 58-56, 58-56 and 59-55.

But the former NSW State of Origin and Cronulla NRL premiership-winning captain had to pull out all stops to keep Hunt at bay.

The mixed martial arts superstar, having his first boxing bout in 20 years, wasn't expected to go the distance.

But he did, causing Gallen to draw on all of his trademark endurance to get the judges' nod.

"He hit me in round two. I don't know what with. It rocked me for a second," Gallen said.

"But I'm so fit at the moment, I have trained so hard."

Gallen landed two quickfire blows to edge the first round before Hunt replied with a heavy blow in the second.

The Super Samoan had Gallen literally pinned on the ropes but couldn't land the knockout blow.

Upping the ante, the pair traded a series of heavy blows in the third and fourth rounds with Hunt leaving Gallen wobbly with one massive left hook.

The ex-Sharks captain displayed incredible courage to carry on, especially after Hunt opened him up above the left eye in the fifth round.

Gallen said pre-fight he didn't know how much more his body had to give.

But, jubilant after improving his record to 10 wins and a draw, he quickly called out UFC middleweight superstar Robert Whittaker as his next target.

"I watched you about a year ago in an interview (when) you were asked if you would fight me," Gallen said of his fellow Australian.

"He said: Yeah I'd fight him but he wouldn't fight me' and gave a condescending laugh.