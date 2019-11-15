Paul Coll's quest for World Squash Championships title finishes one step short

Kiwi squash star Paul Coll has come up just short at this year's World Squash Championships after losing the final this morning in Qatar.

Coll was beaten 11-8, 11-3, 11-4 by Egyptian world number three Tarek Momen in 39 minutes - a result he admits leaves a bit of bitter taste in his mouth but one he won't address much.

"I'm a little bit disappointed...but credit to Tarek he really delivered on the big stage tonight….I'm very proud of reaching my first championship final," Coll said.

"It was tough right from the world go. Tarek wasn't missing and making me do a lot of work. It was taking its toll right from the first rally because he was playing so accurate right from the start."

Momen, who was a finalist last year, congratulated Coll on his efforts.

"I want to congratulate Paul on such an event and an amazing achievement. He's done so well making it this far. He had the better of our last finals appearances, I'm just glad I managed to get this one."