Paul Coll becomes first Kiwi in 31 years to rise into top four of world squash rankings

Paul Coll is the first New Zealander since Ross Norman in 1989 to reach the top four of the men's world squash rankings.

Paul Coll Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old has risen one spot from No.5, swapping places with Karim Abdel Gawad.

Ali Farag, who beat Coll in the Qatar Classic final last month, retains the top spot.

Fellow Egyptians Mohamed El Shorbagy and world champion Tarek Momen complete the top three.

Coll has one last tournament before the end of the year at the Black Ball Open in Cairo later this month.

Fellow Kiwi Joelle King remains at No.8 in the women’s rankings and will join Coll at the Cairo event in the women's draw.