Patriots' unbreakable offensive line gives Tom Brady unprecedented time to etch early lead with touchdown pass

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are off to a fast start against the Steelers.

The Patriots have taken a 10-0 lead following a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Chris Hogan.

Hogan caught four passes in all on the drive and was wide open in the back of the end zone when New England's offensive line picked up the Pittsburgh blitz.

Brady has thrown 16 touchdowns at home against the Steelers in his career, with no interceptions.