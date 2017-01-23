 

Patriots' unbreakable offensive line gives Tom Brady unprecedented time to etch early lead with touchdown pass

Duke

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are off to a fast start against the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers know the danger New England's quarterback possesses.
The Patriots have taken a 10-0 lead following a 16-yard touchdown pass from Brady to Chris Hogan.

Hogan caught four passes in all on the drive and was wide open in the back of the end zone when New England's offensive line picked up the Pittsburgh blitz.

Brady has thrown 16 touchdowns at home against the Steelers in his career, with no interceptions.

Brady has now thrown 20 straight touchdowns against Pittsburgh without being picked off. Pittsburgh's last interception against Brady came in 2005 when Chris Hope did it. Hope has been retired since 2012.

