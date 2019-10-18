TODAY |

Patrick Mahomes injures knee after attempted quarterback sneak for Kansas against Broncos in NFL

Associated Press
More From
Other Sport

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes injured his right knee injury on a sneak today against the Denver Broncos.

Mahomes stayed down on the field for quite some time after picking up a first down on fourth-and-short in the second quarter. He put an arm around each trainer as he made his way off the field. Mahomes, who entered the game with a sore ankle, then slowly made his way into the locker room.

The reigning MVP has thrown 15 touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Matt Moore replaced Mahomes.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Patrick Mahomes’ injury against the Denver Broncos sent Chiefs fans into a frenzy. Source: SKY
More From
Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:31
Cheeky Air NZ releases witty safety video for Irish fans ahead of 'turbulent' RWC quarter-final against All Blacks
2
'You haven’t got room to get gaga emotional' - Hansen still refuses to acknowledge emotion of his last days with All Blacks
3
Sonny Bill Williams: All Blacks have evolved to putting religious differences aside, being open about struggles
4
Silver Ferns great Casey Kopua reveals she was pregnant during victorious Netball World Cup campaign
5
Jamie Joseph plays bizarre Japanese version of rock-paper-scissors involving mallet and helmet
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

'#Blessed' - NFL's Saints 'couldn't lose' after Pope Francis mistakenly tweeted about the team

Simone Biles sets all-time medal record at gymnastics world champs with two more golds

UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern suffers loss four months after giving birth

Kiwi Braden Currie greeted with heartwarming hug from daughter at Ironman world champs finish line