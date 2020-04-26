Pass rusher Bradlee Anae, who has Cook Island and Samoan heritage, picked by Dallas Cowboys in NFL draft

The Cowboys used the final day of the draft to add a pass rusher with Utah career sacks leader Bradlee Anae selected with pick 179 in the fifth round.

Bardlee Anae Source: Utah Utes

Defensive end was arguably as big a need as cornerback going into the draft after 2019 sacks leader Robert Quinn went to Chicago in free agency.

The Cowboys finally addressed it in the fifth round with Anae, who led the Utes in sacks for three straight seasons and finished with 30.

The Hawaii-born 22-year-old, who has Samoan and Cook Island heritage, has spoken about his netball-playing mother from the Cook Islands.

The Cowboys pass rush is still led by DeMarcus Lawrence a year after he signed a $US105 million contract, while Tyrone Crawford is coming off hip surgery.