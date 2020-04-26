TODAY |

Pass rusher Bradlee Anae, who has Cook Island and Samoan heritage, picked by Dallas Cowboys in NFL draft

Source:  Associated Press

The Cowboys used the final day of the draft to add a pass rusher with Utah career sacks leader Bradlee Anae selected with pick 179 in the fifth round.

Bardlee Anae Source: Utah Utes

Defensive end was arguably as big a need as cornerback going into the draft after 2019 sacks leader Robert Quinn went to Chicago in free agency.

The Cowboys finally addressed it in the fifth round with Anae, who led the Utes in sacks for three straight seasons and finished with 30.

The Hawaii-born 22-year-old, who has Samoan and Cook Island heritage, has spoken about his netball-playing mother from the Cook Islands.

The Cowboys pass rush is still led by DeMarcus Lawrence a year after he signed a $US105 million contract, while Tyrone Crawford is coming off hip surgery.

The next most proven players, Aldon Smith and Randy Gregory, are seeking reinstatement from substance-abuse suspensions. Smith hasn't played since 2015, and Gregory missed last season following his fourth suspension.

Other Sport
Pacific Islands
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:00
Richie McCaw shows off bagpipe skills with Amazing Grace rendition for Anzac Day
2
England star Jofra Archer loses his Cricket World Cup winners medal
3
All Blacks star Beauden Barrett and wife Hannah expecting first child - 'We're expanding our bubble'
4
NRL coaches support Warriors by agreeing not to begin training until Kiwi club arrives
5
Pass rusher Bradlee Anae, who has Cook Island and Samoan heritage, picked by Dallas Cowboys in NFL draft
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Kanye West officially a billionaire
00:38

Two three-month-old penguin chicks take to the pool for swimming lessons at US zoo

Kentucky's Democratic governor vetoes abortion legislation
00:30

Lone bugler plays in empty MCG that was due to host massive AFL clash