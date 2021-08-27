Pascoe's mum says silver medal 'topped off' birthday

TODAY |

Jo Pascoe says her daughter winning New Zealand's first medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo "topped off the birthday".

Sophie Pascoe won silver in the women's 100m breaststroke SB8 final in a tight finish with Ireland's Ellen Keane on Thursday. 

The Irishwoman held off Pascoe by being 0.39s ahead.

Poolside after her silver medal win, Pascoe remarked it was a "nice way to top off mum's birthday" and it was a "good start to the campaign".  

Speaking from Christchurch Friday, mum Jo said the race was "so close" and described it as "great".

Dad Garry said his daughter being up on the podium again made him really happy and all of the early morning and late night swim meets when she was young worth it. 

"It was a big effort but look at the results."

"We’re so proud of her, the whole family, and I’m sure the rest of New Zealand are as well," mum Jo said. 

Pascoe's nana, Yvonne Goodman, said her granddaughter's silver was "such a great result".

"I feel like she's on top again.

"She was so, so happy last night."

