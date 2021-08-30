Pascoe wins bronze in women's 100m backstroke

Kiwi swimmer Sophie Pascoe has won bronze in the women's S9 100m backstroke final at the Tokyo Paralympics.

A two-time gold medallist in the S10 class, Pascoe was competing in the S9 for the first time, having been re-classified.

Halfway through the race, it appeared not to matter, as Pascoe turned first at the wall and had just one length of the pool between her and her 10th Paralympic gold medal.

Sophie Pascoe won bronze in the women's S9 100m backstroke final at the Tokyo Paralympics. Source: Photosport

But that dream quickly faded as she was overtaken by American Hannah Aspden and then Spainard Nuria Marques Soto, leaving Pascoe to settle for bronze.

It is remarkably her first bronze in her Paralympic career, to go alongside nine golds and seven silvers.