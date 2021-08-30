Pascoe, Reynolds into backstroke swimming finals

Sophie Pascoe and Jesse Reynolds will be swimming for gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics tonight.

Pascoe, who already has a silver in the 100m backstroke SB8 at these Games, will swim for a 10th gold medal in the 100m backstroke S9, after qualifying 3rd overall.

She finished second in her heat behind America’s Hannah Aspden and will look to beat her and the rest of the field when she hits the pool tonight just after 8pm NZT.

Pascoe had a slow start but rallied to the lead for a brief period but Aspden was first to the wall at the midway point and charged to the finish, beating Pascoe by 1.19 seconds.

Pascoe is the World record holder in this event with a time of 1:07.41. Her time today was 1:11.02 and she knows she can go faster.



Reynolds qualified sixth overall in the 100m backstroke S9.

Reynolds finished third in his heat with a personal best time of 1:04.58, behind Australia’s Timothy Hodge and Italy’s Simone Barlaam.

He is out for his first medal at a major event when he hits the water at 8.14pm.

Pascoe will race at 8.21pm.