Pascoe fights back tears after silver medal - 'I want to make a difference'

An emotional Sophie Pascoe has revealed her silver medal effort in Tokyo led to a surreal moment for her when she realised it was the first time she was happy standing on the podium.

Pascoe won New Zealand’s first Tokyo Paralympics medal on Thursday evening in the women's 100m breaststroke SB after a thrilling final with Ireland's Ellen Keane.

After her medal ceremony, TVNZ Paralympics reporter Michelle Prendiville asked Pascoe if she could believe it.

Pascoe shook her head before breaking down in tears as the moment began to sink in.

“I think for the first time standing on the podium I am happy," Pasoce said.

"It's been a long journey in terms of no matter what I achieve people still love me.”

Pascoe opened up to 1 NEWS about the "dark times" she experienced last year with the Paralympics being delayed.

“I just want to thank everyone that's helped me get to this point and that comes down to my core support network, that's been with me since day one," Pascoe said.

"That's everyone who's been able to get me out of a really dark place, and back into swimming, and be here another year later."

It was the first of five events Pascoe will be competing in at this year's Paralympics and she believes it will serve as a strong foundation going forward.

"To be here in Tokyo is an achievement in itself, and to be here standing with a silver medal around the neck in my first event is yeah, it's... pretty proud moment."