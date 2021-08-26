Pascoe claims NZ's first Paralympics medal in Tokyo

Sophie Pascoe has claimed New Zealand's first medal at this year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo, winning silver in the women's 100m breaststroke SB8 final.

Sophie Pascoe reacts after a race at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Source: Getty

Pascoe was involved in another tight finish with Ireland's Ellen Keane, who won gold in the event.

In the final, Pascoe got off to a strong start thanks to a long underwater phase off the block to hold a 0.27s lead at the 50m mark.

However, Keane had the stronger turn and got ahead of Pascoe early in the second leg and managed to hold off the Kiwi to win with a time of 1:19.93 - 0.39s ahead of Pascoe.

The silver is New Zealand's first medal at this year's Tokyo Paralympics on the second day of competition and is only the first of five events for Pascoe at these Games.