Parker's warning goes unheard as 10 illegal fight streamers face prosecution over WBO title defence

Ten people are facing prosecution for allegedly streaming Joseph Parker's successful WBO title defence illegally last night.

SKY TV spokeswoman Kirsty Way said the broadcaster of the pay-per-view event would be taking those caught committing the crime to court.

She also said it was "very disappointing" viewers were trying to steal their content as the company also fought to take down hundreds of illegal streams of last night's event on Facebook and YouTube.

"To be fair we are getting better at finding and taking them down so those numbers might look inflated," she said.

Earlier in the week Parker had warned illegal streamers about the consequences of their actions, saying it was taking money away from people working hard to put on the event at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau.

"My message is don't do it because it is illegal for a reason, and if I catch you you're going to be in trouble," Parker said.

"I feel there's a lot of people working hard behind the scenes to get the fights going and showing things on TV."