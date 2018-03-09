 

Parker vs Joshua fight promoters say Easter trading laws dealing knockout blow to Kiwis looking to enjoy the bout

As heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker counts down to his Easter Sunday unification bout with British superstar Anthony Joshua, his promoters say antiquated Easter trading laws are dealing knockout blows to Kiwis looking to enjoy the fight.

The UK fight involving Kiwi Joseph Parker is scheduled for April 1.
The fight is on at 11am New Zealand time on Easter Sunday meaning pubs and clubs will have to apply for a special licence to put on an event if they want to show it.

This means a venue wanting to show the fight would need to apply for a licence for a fundraising, quiz or event hosting a speaker to be granted dispensation.

"At the end of the day the average Joe Blogs wants to come in, have a pizza, have a beer and watch the Joseph Parker fight.

"That's the event as far as they're concerned, building something around it is just crazy," Russell Gray Auckland Branch President of Hospitality NZ says.

Joseph Parker's promoter agrees the trading laws will hurt ordinary Kiwis who want to enjoy the big sporting moment.

"It's silly that New Zealanders would have to jump through hoops to watch Joseph Parker potentially make history," David Higgins of Duco Events told 1 NEWS.

Officials say they're reluctant to bend the rules on special licences, meaning the bars look to be losing this fight.

