Parker v Joshua super fight on track for sell-out, over 70,000 tickets sold

More than 70,000 tickets have already been sold for Kiwi boxer Joseph Parker's March megabout against Briton Anthony Joshua in Cardiff.

Source: 1 NEWS

In what will be a heavyweight unification bout between two undefeated fighters, the most affordable tickets placed on sale on today (NZT) - priced at NZ$76, NZ$190 and NZ$285 - sold out in just over an hour.

A limited number of more expensive tickets remain.

An additional handful of cheaper tickets for the Principality Stadium showdown on March 31 (local time) will go on sale next week.

The high demand for tickets suggests the bout will be a 78,000-person sellout, and larger than Joshua's previous fight against Carlos Takam at the same venue.