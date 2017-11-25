Parker v Joshua announcement expected 'within the next week or so'

A heavyweight title unification bout between Kiwi Joseph Parker and Britain's Anthony Joshua is close to being finalised, promoter Eddie Hearns says.

With talks ongoing between the two parties, Joshua's promoter Hearn has hinted that an announcement of a fight between the two is closer than ever.

"We feel like there is a deal that can be in place with Parker and his team within the next week or so," Hearn told Sky Sports UK.

"There's a good chance (Parker's promoter) David Higgins will fly over in the next week to try and close the deal."

"There is no deadline but we want to fight at the end of March or the first week of April.

Hearn also said that Joshua would prefer to face Parker, ahead of American WBC champion, Deontay Wilder - due to financial demands.