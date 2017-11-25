 

Parker v Joshua announcement expected 'within the next week or so'

A heavyweight title unification bout between Kiwi Joseph Parker and Britain's Anthony Joshua is close to being finalised, promoter Eddie Hearns says.

Eddie Hearn delivered a message to the Kiwi heavyweight this morning.
With talks ongoing between the two parties, Joshua's promoter Hearn has hinted that an announcement of a fight between the two is closer than ever.

"We feel like there is a deal that can be in place with Parker and his team within the next week or so," Hearn told Sky Sports UK.

"There's a good chance (Parker's promoter) David Higgins will fly over in the next week to try and close the deal."

Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.
"There is no deadline but we want to fight at the end of March or the first week of April.

Hearn also said that Joshua would prefer to face Parker, ahead of American WBC champion, Deontay Wilder - due to financial demands.

"There are two perfect fights for AJ - Parker and Deontay Wilder. The Wilder fight is unrealistic because of what they want. The Parker fight is a lot closer."

Top
