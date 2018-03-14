'Parents are really proud' – Black Sticks sibling duo to set Commonwealth Games alight

When Black Sticks men's captain Arun Panchia takes to the field in next month's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, he'll be joined by a familiar face, with younger brother Jared joining him in the quest for gold.

The duo were both selected in New Zealand's 18-strong squad for next month's games, the third time Arun, 28, will represent his country on the Commonwealth stage, while Jared, 24, will make his first appearance.

Speaking to 1 NEWS today, the pair couldn't hide their delight at representing their country alongside one another.

"(It's) pretty cool," Arun said.

"Obviously (our) parents are really proud, as are most of the family."

"He's (Jared) been playing really well and deserves his spot, it's pretty cool."

Jared echoed his older brother's sentiments.

"Growing up and always watching him play and getting the chance to play with him for club, and for Auckland, and then for New Zealand and now the Commonwealth Games."

"It's going to be really special, and special for my family."

When asked which of the duo would be grabbing the headlines on the field, Arun was happy to defer to his little brother.

Questioned together as to who'd score the most goals, the skipper quickly rebuffed: