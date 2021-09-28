Paralympic champ Holly Robinson welcomed home in delicious fashion

Paralympic champion Holly Robinson has been welcomed home to Dunedin today as she returned to Sara Cohen School, where she works as a teacher aide.
A themed dress up and some personalised cakes were on offer for the superstar javelin thrower, who won gold in Tokyo last month.
"It's so special, I never thought I'd come home to a welcoming like this and I'm very lucky to be part of such a cool school and such a cool environment," Robinson told 1News.
Even while she was away competing, Robinson still made time for her students, jumping on the class Zoom call every so often when New Zealand was in lockdown.
She's now back at work inspiring the next generation of stars, and taking a break before setting her sights on a fourth Paralympic Games in Paris in three years time.