Paralympic athletes' training 'well-advanced' with 100 days to go until Tokyo

With 100 days to go until Tokyo, New Zealand’s Paralympians are raring to go but questions remain about qualification and the classification of athletes' abilities, says the team’s Chef de Mission.

Former Paralympic racing cyclist champion and Disability Rights Commissioner Paula Tesoriero told Breakfast the athletes’ training was “really well-advanced” and “going really well”.

She said a group of 45, made up of competitors over eight sports and support staff, are expected to head to the August 24 Paralympic Games in Japan.

“Over the last year and a half there have been real challenges and uncertainty and periods of stress and anxiety for our athletes,” Tesoriero said.

“But, they’ve responded really well. Paralympics New Zealand have put a range of experts around our athletes to support them to feel ready to compete in a safe and secure environment.”

It remained a “really challenging period for athletes”, however, she said.

Two days ago, Japan extended its Covid-19 state of emergency from six areas, including Tokyo, to nine. The country’s case count continues to worsen, with some hospitals overflowing with Covid-19 patients.

Tesoriero acknowledged this generation of Paralympians have had to face challenges with the pandemic that no other athletes have had to before.

She said there were still questions over qualification and the classification of athletes’ impairment types.

Classification is taking place in Tokyo, which Tesoriero said was “unusual” and had created “some anxiety” for competitors. The window for qualification was also closing.

She said Covid-19 protocols would also be in place for athletes, with extra consideration needed for athletes with a disability.

For example, protocols were being worked out about how athletes without hands could use a mask and hand sanitiser, Tesoriero said.

Those going to the games are also encouraged to be vaccinated against Covid-19, she said.

But, despite the added pressure of Covid-19, Tesoriero said she was still excited.