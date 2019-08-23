Paralympians launch interactive para-sport display a year out from Tokyo

Our Paralympic athletes have celebrated a year until the Tokyo Games by launching a new interactive para-sport display that will travel the country.

It encourages kids to have a go at things like wheelchair basketball and blind football virtual reality.

Anna Grimaldi won a gold medal in Rio but she says while her build-up to the 2016 event was smooth, Tokyo's preparations have been more challenging.

It’s been two years now since I found out I had a stress fracture in my foot and it’s taken about 18 months to get to be where I am now which I think is pretty healthy and on the right track,” she said.

Cyclist Nicole Murray is hoping to attend her first Paralympic Games but as the big event gets closer she knows it'll be harder to balance training and her work as a guide at Waitomo Caves.

“I have to get into the water and abseil down ropes and things like that so it’s a lot of fun but I’ll probably stop doing that once I get closer to Tokyo,” Murray said.