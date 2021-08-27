Para swimmer Tupou Neiufi says gold medal is 'unreal'

Kiwi para swimmer Tupou Neiufi has described her gold medal win at the Tokyo Paralympics Friday night as "unreal" and "overwhelming".

The 20-year-old took out the top spot in the women's 100m backstroke S8 final, finishing in a time of 1:16.84.

Ukraine's Kateryna Denysenko finished 1.47 seconds back to claim silver, while American para swimming great Jessica Long took bronze.

Neiufi told 1 NEWS she was feeling a "20 out of 10" after the win.

"To get here, be in this moment, experience it and stuff is just unreal."

She said she did not think a gold medal was ever a possibility for her.

"I just had to swim fast and to be able to get that result was just overwhelming for me."

Neiufi dedicated the win to all of those who have supported her Paralympic journey, which isn't over yet — she can claim a second medal next week when she competes in the 50m freestyle.

"For me to be here and get the result that I got isn’t only for me but also for my family, my friends, my couch, his family, all of the supporters that have helped me along the way, and my team as well."

Missing out on a medal in Rio and at the Commonwealth Games, Nieufi described her journey to Tokyo as "one hell of a ride".

Herself and her coach had been "through so many ups and downs", she said, but knew she had to focus "really hard".

Neiufi said she hoped her story inspired others, especially those with a disability, particularly "Polynesian kids".

"To be able to get out there and know there are sports they can do, to be able to achieve their dreams and goals one day."

Despite her gold medal win, Neiufi remained humble.

"It’s pretty much just seeing how fast I can go from there.

"I can’t wait to see what happens from here."

Neiufi's gold is New Zealand's second medal at the Tokyo Games after her fellow para swimmer Sophie Pascoe opened Aotearoa's account with a silver medal Thursday evening.