Pair of 15-year-olds added to NZ's Commonwealth Games Gymnastics team

Stella Ashcroft and Stella Ebert don't just share the same name.

A generic image of the feet of a gymnast poised on the end of the Balance Beam during her competitive routine.

Female gymnast

Source: Pinterest: Eeileen Langsley

They'll also both be competing in gymnastics at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games after winning late inclusion in the New Zealand team.

The Kiwi contingent has grown to seven following the inclusion of the two 15-year-olds, who have knocked down the door with their recent form.

Christchurch artistic athlete Ashcroft will contest the vault and beam after podium finishes at a variety of events.

Most notably, she won gold, silver and bronze at last year's junior Commonwealth championships and has maintained her standards in her first year of senior competition.

Her first international event as senior will be at this month's World Cup in Melbourne.

Auckland-based Ebert has dominated the New Zealand rhythmic gymnastics scene for two years and secured a notable eighth placing at the Pacific Rim Championships in the United States.

Already in the Kiwi gymnastics team for the Games in April were five male artistic competitors - David Bishop, Mikhail Koudinov, Devy Dyson, Kyleab Ellis and Ethan Dick.

