Paige Hareb takes big step towards Olympic dream with progression at World Surfing Games

New Zealand surfer Paige Hareb has taken a major step towards realising her Olympic dream.

Paige Hareb. Source: Photosport

Hareb has secured a place in the fifth round of the World Surfing Games in El Salvador, which doubles as the final qualifying event for the Tokyo Games.

Seven berths in the women's Olympic field are up for grabs in El Salvador and Hareb is on the verge of claiming one of them.

The promising run of fellow countrywoman Saffi Vette has come to an end though.

The national champion has finished last her in sudden-death fifth round repechage heat after bowing out in the third round.