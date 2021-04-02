Paddling powerhouse turns attention to Olympic dream

Six-time Waka Ama champion Tupuria King has done it all in the outrigger canoe, but now has his sights set on other forms of paddling glory.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 28-year-old has taken up surf ski, and within five months he has already impressed, beating some of the country's best in just his second race.

"I wanted to be competitive on a national level...within a year or two and having only been five months, it almost makes me look to what's next," King told 1 NEWS.

"I must admit it was pretty tough at the start. I describe it as holding a press-up position on the ground for like an hour or two."

Surf ski nationals await, a qualifying event for the World Championships next year, before he then jumps in an even more narrow boat - the K1 - for the Flatwater Marathon Championships.

While he described the different boat as a "whole new world", King has his eyes set on an even bigger goal - an Olympic Games racing in canoe sprint.