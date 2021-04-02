TODAY |

Paddling powerhouse turns attention to Olympic dream

Source:  1 NEWS

Six-time Waka Ama champion Tupuria King has done it all in the outrigger canoe, but now has his sights set on other forms of paddling glory.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Waka Ama champion Tupuria King has transitioned his skills to other paddling sports, as he sets his sights on the Olympic Games Source: 1 NEWS

The 28-year-old has taken up surf ski, and within five months he has already impressed, beating some of the country's best in just his second race.

"I wanted to be competitive on a national level...within a year or two and having only been five months, it almost makes me look to what's next," King told 1 NEWS.

"I must admit it was pretty tough at the start. I describe it as holding a press-up position on the ground for like an hour or two."

Surf ski nationals await, a qualifying event for the World Championships next year, before he then jumps in an even more narrow boat - the K1 - for the Flatwater Marathon Championships.

While he described the different boat as a "whole new world", King has his eyes set on an even bigger goal - an Olympic Games racing in canoe sprint.

"If there's any message to my competitors - watch out. I'll be there to give it 100 per cent."

Other Sport
Olympics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors' depth tested as they prepare for tough clash with Roosters
2
Richie and Gemma McCaw issue warning about scam using All Blacks great's name
3
Ardie Savea coy about potential All Blacks captaincy
4
Detectives find cause of Tiger Woods' horror crash but won't reveal details
5
Finn Allen showcases class as IPL debut looms
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE

Overseas Tokyo Olympics ticket holders may get only partial refunds

New Challenger of Record Sir Ben Ainslie hopes AC75s remain as America's Cup class for next decade

'She has no idea it was David Tua' - Kiwi boxing great stops to help change car tyre

Black Sticks coming to terms with chance they could not play a game before Olympics