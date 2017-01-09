 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Packers, Falcons ready for explosive NFC Championship to claim Super Bowl berth

share

Source:

AAP

The Georgia Dome's final game could fittingly be an explosive one with the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers poised to blow the roof off when the NFL's most potent offences clash for a berth in the Super Bowl.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is renowned for his clutch throws deep, but this one against a stunned New York Giants defence takes the cake.
Source: Duke

With Atlanta's Matt Ryan and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers leading supercharged offences against leaky defences, Las Vegas bookmakers have set a record high over-under - or the total combined points scored -- for a playoff contest at 60 points.

When they met in the regular season Atlanta won 33-32 after Ryan tossed a last- minute touchdown and many expect more fireworks in Sunday's (Monday AEDT) NFC Championship.

"Both teams, from when we played before, are a better version of what they were at that time," said Atlanta coach Dan Quinn.

"There have been a number of times (against the Packers) where it has totally come right down to the finish. These kinds of games usually do."

The Georgia Dome, which will be demolished later this year, has not always been home sweet home for the Falcons who have won more games on the road during the regular season.

But Atlanta will take any perceived advantage they can going against the surging Packers.

After a mid-season wobble the Packers have run the table as Rodgers predicted, averaging 30.8 points per game over the home stretch before impressive playoff wins over the New York Giants and top-seeded Dallas Cowboys.

Both Rodgers and Ryan will attack creaky defences that were buried near the bottom of the league rankings.

Ryan, whose 38 touchdown passes this season trailed only the 40 thrown by Rodgers, will try to exploit a depleted Packers secondary with the help of Julio Jones, who finished second in receiving yards but has been slowed by a sore foot.

Rodgers is likely to be without his favourite target Jordy Nelson, who led the league in touchdowns with 14 but missed the division playoffs with damaged ribs.

Even without Nelson, Rodgers will have no shortage of weapons in speedy Randall Cobb, Ty Montgomery, Davante Adams and Jared Cook, who made a spectacular sideline catch to setup Green Bay's winning field goal against Dallas.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:36
1
The Brit was bundled out in the fourth round by 50th-ranked Mischa Zverev in the 4th round.

Video: Andy Murray suffers shock loss in Aussie Open fourth round

00:33
2
The New Zealand Breakers emerged victorious 86-82 after a nail-biter in Auckland.

Video: Breakers fend off Wildcats to notch fourth straight win in Auckland

01:52
3
A mixed group of young and old from Kaikohe are 'training on the way' in a 1700km trek to Greymouth.

'I'm going to be half the size at the end' - Kaikohe group take the long road to the Coast to Coast

00:42
4

'It's going to be a big, big match': Nadal expects fireworks against Monfils at Aussie Open

5

Eddie Jones says All Blacks miss leadership of Richie McCaw and Dan Carter

00:29
Trees and power lines came down all across the city, with one destroying a bus stop in New Windsor.

Wild storm update: 3,000 Auckland homes left without power

One person was critically injured after a large tree fell on a car on the Southern motorway, near Drury last night.

Police fire pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

US Presidential inauguration: Climate change and LGBT rights pages of White House website removed

See 1 NEWS' coverage of President Trump's inauguration here.

00:20
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.

'It was carnage' - Kiwi in Melbourne describes terrifying moment car mowed down crowd in CBD

Olivia Bell was shopping close to Bourke Street Mall this afternoon when she heard screaming and saw people running.


Watch: January snow! Umm isn't it supposed to be summer Mr Weatherman? Mt Ruapehu hit by bizarre snow storm

It's the height of summer but you wouldn't know it looking at some of New Zealand's snow-coated peaks this week.

00:40
Wainuiomata mum of four, Sarah Mataiti, says while their Maori emersion state school tries to keep costs low, it all adds up.

Mum-of-four says state school costs add up no matter how hard you try

New research released today shows the cost of state schooling has risen by 15 per cent from 2007.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ