'It was our errors that cost us' - Peter Burling takes responsibility for giving Oracle first win
Team NZ's helmsman said it was his tactical error which handed Oracle their first win in the finals series in Bermuda.
Larry Keating called racing 17 years ago, but this time around was watching in Auckland as a fan.
Peter Burling admitted he made a few tactical errors which cost his side the final race today against Oracle.
Jimmy Spithill reckoned "it's only just beginning" after claiming his first win of the finals series.
Spithill claims that the race officials have been giving away "soft" penalties in favour of Team NZ.
The 37-year-old Aussie says mistakes have hindered their performances in the America's Cup finals series in Bermuda, not his age.
