Ouch! NFL quarterback breaks leg after foot becomes trapped under tackler in horrific spin gone wrong

The Raiders went from joy to pain in a heartbeat today.

Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken right fibula in the Raiders’ 33-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts that in all likelihood will end his season.

Carr was sacked by Colts outside linebacker Trent Cole early in the fourth quarter with the Raiders up comfortably 33-14. Carr's ankle twisted as he went down and he immediately knew the seriousness.

"As soon as I got out there, he said, 'I think it's broke'," coach Jack Del Rio relayed. "I think most athletes have a pretty good idea when something's going on with their body."

Del Rio said Carr will have surgery Monday and is out indefinitely. Recovery time for a broken fibula can be as minimal as 6-8 weeks and the Super Bowl is six weeks away, but it would take an incredibly optimistic recovery and the Raiders to rally behind backup Matt McGloin.

Raiders left tackle Donald Penn was upset with himself after the game as it was his defender who got to Carr. That was the first sack Penn has allowed all season.

"I've been great all year," Penn said. "I don't know how. I was engaged with my guy and took another step and my foot just slipped from up under me. I wish I could have that (expletive) play back because I’ve been blocking great all year."

The loss of Carr to a team that has an AFC West title and first round playoff bye within reach was tough to swallow.