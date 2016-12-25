 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Other Sport


Ouch! NFL quarterback breaks leg after foot becomes trapped under tackler in horrific spin gone wrong

share

Source:

SKY

The Raiders went from joy to pain in a heartbeat today.

Oakland Raiders' Derek Carr immediately clutched at his leg after the hit which will see him undergo immediate surgery as his team surges towards the NFL playoffs.
Source: SKY

Quarterback Derek Carr suffered a broken right fibula in the Raiders’ 33-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts that in all likelihood will end his season.

Carr was sacked by Colts outside linebacker Trent Cole early in the fourth quarter with the Raiders up comfortably 33-14. Carr's ankle twisted as he went down and he immediately knew the seriousness.

"As soon as I got out there, he said, 'I think it's broke'," coach Jack Del Rio relayed. "I think most athletes have a pretty good idea when something's going on with their body."

Del Rio said Carr will have surgery Monday and is out indefinitely. Recovery time for a broken fibula can be as minimal as 6-8 weeks and the Super Bowl is six weeks away, but it would take an incredibly optimistic recovery and the Raiders to rally behind backup Matt McGloin.

Raiders left tackle Donald Penn was upset with himself after the game as it was his defender who got to Carr. That was the first sack Penn has allowed all season.

"I've been great all year," Penn said. "I don't know how. I was engaged with my guy and took another step and my foot just slipped from up under me. I wish I could have that (expletive) play back because I’ve been blocking great all year."

The loss of Carr to a team that has an AFC West title and first round playoff bye within reach was tough to swallow.

"It feels like a loss," linebacker Bruce Irvin said. "We lost our leader."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:29
1
The pundit launched into an anti-Phoenix rant out of left field after the NZ side’s 2-2 draw with the Newcastle Jets.

Watch: Former EPL keeper Mark Bosnich slams Phoenix in brutal attack, 'they offer the A-League nothing'

00:29
2
The Armenian scored a contender for goal of the season in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford.

Watch: Who cares if he's offside! Manchester United's Mkhitaryan scores outrageous back-heel goal

3
1 NEWS

Football players among 30 dead as boat capsizes in Uganda

00:30
4
The iconic Thunder duo put on another show in the Christmas Day clash as they combined for 53 points in the 112-100 win.

Watch: Westbrook repetitively finds Steven Adams for dunking masterclass against hapless Timberwolves defence

00:20
5
The Black Caps' newest speedster spoke about his performance in his side's thumping victory over Bangladesh in Christchurch.

'It was nice having the Canterbury crowd on my side' – Lockie Ferguson on home debut

03:53

Richie McCaw's mercy mission brings isolated Kaikoura residents Christmas gifts

The legendary ex-All Black took a helicopter full of gifts for quake-stricken Kaikoura residents with the help of a selfless Christchurch volunteer.

00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ