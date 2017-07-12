Ouch! Kiwi cyclist Jack Bauer punched by former boxer, now cyclist, during heated Tour de France stage

Kiwi cyclist Jack Bauer took a punch from one of his fellow riders during a heated exchange in this morning's 10th stage of the Tour de France.

Bauer became entangled with France's Nacer Bouhanni - a former boxer - after appearing to nudge him whilst riding, with Bouhanni throwing a punch in retaliation.

The race jury fined Bouhanni just under NZ$300, and also adding a minute onto his overall time.