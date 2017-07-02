Ouch! Kiwi cyclist George Bennett's shocking Tour de France crash

Source:
Kiwi cyclist George Bennett had a heart-stopping moment in this morning's opening stage of the Tour de France in Dusseldorf.
Riding for Team Lotto, Bennett lost control of his bike on a corner during the time-trial opening stage, crashing to the road in horrifying fashion.
The Kiwi showed incredible spirit to get up and keep going to finish the stage in 162nd place.
He trails leader and stage one winner Geraint Thomas by one minute and 37 seconds.
