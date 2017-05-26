 

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

Oracle's skipper Jimmy Spithill has denied stealing Team New Zealand's pedal grinding system and says the method is an old one pioneered by the Swedes.

Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.
Spithill said at today's press conference in Bermuda that his own team had come up with a combination of both pedal power and hand grinders for their vessel.

Racing is set to get underway tomorrow in Bermuda with the Louis Vuitton Cup.
"It's something in every single campaign the bike question comes up, we're certainly looking at somewhat of a hybrid system, a combination of both," said Spithill.

"I think the Swedes got it right about 40 years ago when they tried it.

"It's something we have definitely looked at and I think all the teams up here have looked at the bikes.

"We are going to keep developing to see where it sets up."

The America's Cup challenger series opener tomorrow has been postponed due to poor weather conditions in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand were set to take on Team France in their opening race of the Louis Vuitton Cup. 

