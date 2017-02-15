 

Oracle take a leaf out of Team New Zealand's design book adding bike station to boat

It seems Team New Zealand's new initiative of adding leg powered grinders to their boat is catching on with rivals Oracle having installed a bike grinding station to their AC50 boat but are yet to trial it.

1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

Team New Zealand was the only team to use bikes to replace hand pedal grinders.

They announced their new design in February saying the move was essential in allowing the crew to use more energy through leg power.

Sail World website reports that defending champions Orcale have only installed one bike with two hand grinders to their boat.

Team New Zealand made a sly dig at their rivals posting on their Facebook page, "Looks like we aren't the only ones cycling anymore".

MORE TO COME...

