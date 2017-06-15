 

Oracle say no to 2021 America's Cup - report

Oracle Team USA will play no part in the 2021 America's Cup challenge, according to reports out of a US yachting magazine.

Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series. Bermuda. 27/5/2017 Copyright photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Emirates Team New Zealand and Oracle Team USA start their race five match up of the 35th America's Cup challenger series in Bermuda.

Source: Photosport

It is believed that after the 8-1 thrashing at the hands of Team New Zealand in Bermuda earlier this year, Oracle's owner - billionaire Larry Ellison - has decided enough is enough.

In an email to sailing journalist Bob Fisher, former Oracle syndicate leader says that Oracle play no part in the 2021 challenge in Auckland.

"My understanding is that Oracle/Larry will not be entering," Coutts said in an email.

Writing in Yachts and Yachting, Fisher wrote that: "One Rich American Called Larry Ellison has had enough - the cost of the Cup has proved too high even for him. Which leaves one to wonder just who will show up?"

Oracle have made no official commitment to the 2021 America's Cup as of yet.

Americas Cup

The All Blacks' prop was on a mission after criticism from rugby writer Marc Hinton.

Watch: Stone-faced All Blacks prop Kane Hames doesn't mince words with Kiwi journo who wrote he can't scrum, gives him advice

2
