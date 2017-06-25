Oracle hit back! Team NZ lose late lead, Jimmy Spithill engineers last-ditch comeback

Oracle Team USA has finally notched up their first win in the America's Cup finals series against Team New Zealand, in a thrilling see-saw battle in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand had won the start but Oracle's adjustments to their vessel in their five days off racing clearly paid off with their boat looking much faster than in previous races.

Jimmy Spithill and his crew got a bit complacent around gate four as New Zealand got their noses in front.

But Oracle's skipper Spithill forced Peter Burling to make a sharp turn around gate five to slow down momentum, giving Team USA the advantage as they shot in front after the top mark.