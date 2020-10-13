One of NZ's most successful Paralympians reflects as he eyes fifth Winter Games appearance

With two gold medals, Adam Hall is one of New Zealand’s most accomplished Paralympians as well as one of the most experienced featuring in four Winter Paralympic Games. However, his career shows no signs of winding up as he eyes his fifth games.

Diagnosed with spina bifida at birth, Hall’s illustrious career in snowsports has also served as an outlet from the restrictive condition.

“Snowboarding was where I found that independence and freedom that I was really looking for,” Hall said

Despite snowboarding being his first love, he quickly discovered that the sport wasn’t competitive enough, instead trading the board for skis enabling him to test himself against others.

Making his Paralympics debut at age 18 in 2006, Hall has since featured in every Paralympic Games since winning gold in Vancouver in 2010. He also took a gold and bronze medal in Pyeongchang in 2018.

As well as leading Hall down a path of medals and success, snowsports also served as the matchmaker between him and his wife, Elitsa.

The pair met at Hall’s first Paralympic Games and he credits Elitsa as an integral part of his storied career and the reason behind his longevity in the sport.

“Having her there through that and the bond and relationship we’ve created has been absolutely amazing and indescribable,” he said.

“If I didn’t have someone like Elitsa in my life, perhaps I would’ve hung the ski boots up,” he added.

Hall also credits his late mother as his biggest fan and advocate, lauding her efforts in his formative years on the slopes.

In a cruel twist of fate, Hall lost his mother Gayle in a car crash just two weeks after returning from his second Paralympic Games in 2010, where he took home his first gold medal.

“Mum was my number-one supporter. She always pushed my case, pushing my story, doing whatever she could to make it known her son was doing what he was doing,” Hall said.