One of NZ's greatest harness racing horses Lazarus set to leave for US

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
Rugby
League
Cricket
Football
Netball
Basketball
Golf
1 NEWS Sport Reporter
no more content
back to top
loading error
sport
A group of parents have complained about a new register which they say is discriminatory.
The move could spell the end for the charity which is often a lifeline for those affected.
A local resident told news agency AAP: "I can't imagine just how disturbed someone is how they could do that."
A passing cyclist heard the victim screaming and came to her aid beside the Northern Motorway.
1 NEWS' weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ