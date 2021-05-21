TODAY |

One of NZ thoroughbred racing's finest to end unexpectedly stellar career

Source:  1 NEWS

Tomorrow will bring the curtain down on one of New Zealand thoroughbred racing's most successful careers.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Melody Belle will run her last race in the Doomben Cup. Source: 1 NEWS

Mare Melody Belle will run her last race in the group one Doomben Cup in Brisbane that will bring to an end a ride those there at the start least expected.

Nearly seven years ago, Haunui Farm welcomed a foal that would become a superstar of New Zealand racing but farm director Mark Chitty said it's fair to say there was little fanfare.

“She wasn't one that you looked at,” he said.

That not-so-striking foal bred by Marie Leicester attracted just $57,500 at the 2016 yearling sales.

But 19 wins and 14 group one triumphs later, two-time horse of the year Melody Belle stands with Sunline as a great of New Zealand racing — from winning the Karaka Million as a two-year-old to the triple crown in Hawke's Bay and a group one in Australia.

For Leicester, though, out of all her success, it's a race she didn't win that brings the most pride.

“Believe it or not, it was when she was second in the Mackinnon [in 2019],” Leicester said.

This weekend her track career will all be over, with the champion retiring to become a broodmare.

“It means the world to me,” Leicester said.

“I feel that I have been able to carry on the legacy that my parents started and to me that means the world.”

It's a legacy that could include one last chapter tomorrow.

Other Sport
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Michaela Blyde gives Aussie sevens brutal welcome to NZ with bone-crunching hit seconds after kick-off
2
Israel Folau stands by anti-gay social media posts as he joins Queensland league side
3
Olympic swimmer forced to share lanes with public due to lack of pools in Wellington
4
Home sweet home: All Blacks get five Tests in NZ as Rugby Championship draw unveiled
5
MMA trainer Eugene Bareman says 'scumbags' have intent to kill when using 'coward punches'
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
01:56

Israel Folau stands by anti-gay social media posts as he joins Queensland league side
01:41

NSW farmer traps thousands of mice in large home-made trap

'Blood everywhere' — Alaska man lucky to be alive after brown bear mauling
00:39

Sister act headed to Tokyo: Lisa Adams, sister of Dame Valerie, confirms Paralympic debut