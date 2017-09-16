'One of the finest talents in the heavyweight division' – Irish great sings Joseph Parker's praises before Hughie Fury showdown

Former WBA featherweight champion Barry McGuigan has sung the praises of Kiwi heavyweight Joseph Parker, ahead of his WBO title defence with Hughie Fury in Manchester on September 24.

McGuigan, 56, says that Parker is one of the finest talents he's ever seen in the ring, backing the unbeaten Kiwi fighter to take the win in Fury's hometown later this month.

"It's pretty obvious he's one of the finest talents in the heavyweight division, if not the finest," McGuigan said.

"He's really coming on in leaps and bounds"

He stands out for me and I know he's got a bit of criticism of late but I genuinely believe he’s going to be very special."

Barry McGuigan on Joseph Parker