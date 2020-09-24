Olympics without spectators 'eerie' but athletes back move

Olympic competitors will adjust to the lack of spectators at Tokyo venues even though the atmosphere will be quite different, current and former New Zealand athletes say.

Two people wear masks as they visit the newly opened Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo. Source: Associated Press

The Olympics will take place without spectators in host city Tokyo as a spike in coronavirus infections forced Japan to declare a state of emergency in the capital, to run throughout the Games.

Venues in Tokyo and other areas near the city will not be allowed to hold events with fans during the Games. But stadiums in the regions of Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will be permitted to have spectators up to 50 percent of capacity and up to 10,000 people.

Shot putter Tom Walsh is competing in Europe ahead of the Games and told Morning Report that though crowds added hugely to the event, organisers had made the best decision for athletes and the Japanese public.

Tom Walsh of New Zealand competes in the men's shot put during the IAAF Diamond League held at the Bislett Stadium in Norway. Source: Photosport

"I'd much rather have the Olympic Games with no fans than that being the sticking point and not have the Games."

He said even without a crowd athletes would be motivated. "If you can't get pumped up for the Olympic Games you're probably in the wrong sport."

People will also be asked not to gather for Olympic events on public roads - such as the triathlon.

Triathlon New Zealand general manager and Olympic medallist Hamish Carter said the atmosphere would be entirely different and could be "quite eerie".

"From that perspective it will be a blow," he told RNZ's Morning Report.

"But no one wants to put the Japanese public at risk, which there is I think significant risk.

"Although it would be a shame, I think if they're cancelling those spectators for the Games to go ahead I'm sure athletes would still prefer that situation."

"You go through different emotions during a race, sometimes the crowd can help you and sometimes it can distract you. Athletes will just need to adjust to this and it'll just be what the Games is like."

One-Two: Hamish Carter and Bevan Docherty celerbrate at 2004 Olympics

Carter doubted there would be any fewer records set at this Games in the absence of crowds to spur on competitors. He said athletes would do what they had trained to do and "deliver some amazing performances".

Otago University specialist in sports medicine and former Olympic swimmer David Gerrard agreed the spectator ban was the right decision.

"The crowds make a difference but at the end of the day it will be the same for every athlete and those that get their head in the right space will put that aside and they'll be there to compete and do their best."

Gerrard, a former New Zealand team chef de mission and team doctor, is going to Tokyo as part of a medical team, and will be restricted to his hotel and the aquatic venue.

"No deviation from that activity plan - so transport from the hotel to the swimming venue and back again and no shopping, no sightseeing.

"Most of us realise it's a job to be done and we're prepared to adhere to those regulations for the safety and security of the people of Tokyo."