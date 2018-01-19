Olympics-bound skeleton racer Rhys Thornbury finishes 14th in World Cup series

Olympic-bound skeleton racer Rhys Thornbury has finished a meritorious 14th in the final World Cup series standings.

Rhys Thornbury. Source: Getty

A disappointing final round in Konigssee, Germany meant the Kiwi 28-year-old failed in his bid for a top-10 finish overall.

He was 24th in the 27-strong field. His first-run time of 52.41 seconds needed to be more than half a second quicker to qualify for a second run among the top-20.

It completes an eight-round season in which Thornbury notched top-10 finishes in the United States in November.

The British Royal Air Force weapons technician was consistent enough to be confirmed last week in the New Zealand team for next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.