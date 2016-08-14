Olympic trio named to represent NZ in gymnastics

New Zealand will be represented by three athletes in gymnastics at this year’s Tokyo Olympics after Misha Koudinov, Madaline Davidson and Dylan Schmidt were all named today.

Dylan Schmidt Source: Getty

The NZOC confirmed the trio’s selections this afternoon, noting Koudinov and Schmidt will become the first Kiwi gymnastics athletes to compete at two Olympics after both featured in Rio in 2016.

Schmidt and Davidson will compete in the men’s and women’s trampoline, respectively, while Koudinov will enter the men’s artistic gymnastics event.

Davidson said she set her sights on making Tokyo after medalling in the World Age Group Competitions.

“My selection to the New Zealand Team means everything. It is what we have been pushing for over the last four years and to finally get to this point is very exciting,” Davidson said.

“We have always pushed for steady continuous growth with training, and that can be a challenge—particularly in the last year—but what kept me going was knowing that if I kept pushing then Tokyo was achievable.”

Schmidt said he hoped to take his experiences from Rio into this year’s campaign.

“At Rio 2016 I learnt that the Olympic experience is all over so fast, so for Tokyo I want to be more present and in-the-moment and enjoy it,” Schmidt said.

“My biggest challenge has been my knee surgery in 2018 but Tokyo qualification was always front of mind and wanting to come out the other side better and stronger, kept me pushing through.

"This Olympic selection is validation of all my hard work. And it always feels good to be a part of the New Zealand Team.”

Koudinov heads to Tokyo with even more experience though, having competed in four Commonwealth Games previously as well as being the first New Zealander to make a gymnastics World Cup final.

“This selection reflects all the work that I have done up to this point, giving me confidence in my training method,” he said.

“From Rio 2016 I learned the importance of balance and mindfulness, both of which I will be taking with me this time around into Tokyo.”