TODAY |

Olympic torch relay in Greece suspended because of 'unexpectedly large crowd'

Source:  Associated Press

The Greek Olympic committee suspended the rest of its torch relay this morning because of the “unexpectedly large crowd” that gathered to watch despite repeated requests for the public to stay away to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights up the torch during the flame lighting ceremony at the closed Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southern Greece. Source: Associated Press

The committee said a large crowd had gathered to watch the flame for the Tokyo Olympics pass through the southern Greek town of Sparta. The flame for the Tokyo Olympics was lit Thursday at the birthplace of the games in Ancient Olympia in a pared-down ceremony.

“(We took) the difficult but essential decision to cancel the rest of the program of the flame relay on Greek territory,” the committee said.

The decision was taken in coordination with the health ministry and the International Olympic Committee, it said.

The handover of the Olympic Flame to the Tokyo organizing committee will go ahead as scheduled on March 19 at the stadium in Athens where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

No spectators will be allowed to attend that ceremony, Tokyo officials said in a statement, but they are continuing their plans for a torch relay in Japan.

“In line with the countermeasure policy set by the national government, we will work closely with all municipalities and related organisations in Japan to ensure the Olympic torch relay safely begins on March 26,” organizers said.

Other Sport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Lockie Ferguson isolated, tested for coronavirus after getting sore throat in Black Caps loss
2
Hurricanes star Ngani Laumape flattens Aaron Cruden with massive bump off
3
Warren Gatland challenges pair of big calls by referee from Chiefs loss to Hurricanes
4
All Blacks greats butt heads over Joe Marler groin-grabbing incident
5
Black Caps thrashed by Australia in Chappell-Hadlee series opener
MORE FROM
Other Sport
MORE
00:27

More sports suspend seasons, postpone games as coronavirus' global impact slowly starts to settle in
00:15

NZ men's beach volleyball team one step closer to Olympic qualification

Luuka Jones joined by newcomer Callum Gilbert as Tokyo-bound canoe slalom Kiwis

Mother of Floyd Mayweather's three children found dead outside California home